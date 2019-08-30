Proshare Advisors Has Lowered Wayfair (W) Holding; HUSKY ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (HUSKF) Shorts Up By 17.13%

HUSKY ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had an increase of 17.13% in short interest. HUSKF’s SI was 11.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.13% from 9.63M shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 600 days are for HUSKY ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)’s short sellers to cover HUSKF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 1,961 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 40.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 14,217 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 20,847 shares with $3.10 million value, down from 35,064 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $10.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.56. About 433,940 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 4.8 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the companyÂ’s and other producersÂ’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemark Asset Lc invested 5.63% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Credit Suisse Ag owns 60,251 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,683 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 2.98M shares. Merian (Uk) Limited owns 4,800 shares. Maverick Limited reported 5,200 shares. 95,810 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Ingalls And Snyder Lc owns 104,565 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 603,035 shares. Polar Llp has invested 0.33% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 1,760 are owned by B Riley Wealth Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,260 shares stake. Prescott General Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.52 million shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity. $3.18M worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew.

Among 8 analysts covering Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wayfair Inc has $200 highest and $12100 lowest target. $173.50’s average target is 55.52% above currents $111.56 stock price. Wayfair Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of W in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,058 shares to 48,345 valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) stake by 307,677 shares and now owns 508,009 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

