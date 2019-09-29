Proshare Advisors Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $2.97 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Value Declined, First Dallas Securities Trimmed by $564,461 Its Holding

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.46M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP)

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 10,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 53,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84 million, down from 64,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 29,634 shares to 183,455 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 54,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASS).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.95 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.