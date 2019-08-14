Proshare Advisors Has Lowered By $1.31 Million Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 4,360 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 261,232 shares with $78.61 million value, down from 265,592 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $14.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $264.35. About 399,048 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Among 2 analysts covering Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trillium Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Hold”. See Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) latest ratings:

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 14.72 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,880 were accumulated by Three Peaks Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 835 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Papp L Roy Assocs stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 911 shares. Franklin invested in 623,245 shares. Century Cos Inc reported 118,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 10,649 are held by Newfocus Ltd. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 367,715 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 21,646 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel owns 675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 32,017 are owned by Sei Invests. 168,134 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 14.43% or $0.0416 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2466. About 462,925 shares traded. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) has declined 93.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.02% the S&P500.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $6.60 million. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase.