Proshare Advisors Has Lifted Its Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holding; Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 6.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 5,644 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 93,541 shares with $16.65M value, up from 87,897 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $8.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $191.96. About 83,600 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 99 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 81 sold and decreased positions in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 37.80 million shares, down from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bottomline Technologies Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 56 Increased: 72 New Position: 27.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 174.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 68,777 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 28,653 shares to 267,962 valued at $49.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 87,288 shares and now owns 963,043 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie invested in 32,733 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 314,566 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 114 shares. Aqr Management Limited Company reported 0.1% stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 49,900 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has 11,163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 686 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,463 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Street Corp invested in 2.27M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Moreover, Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.06% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 17,372 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited.