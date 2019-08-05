Proshare Advisors Has Lifted Its Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holding by $1.66 Million; Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $5.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 32,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 200,275 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, up from 167,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.41 million shares traded or 180.55% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5275.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 280,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 285,593 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 5,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88 million shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Intel & PayPal – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 4.40M shares. Todd Asset Management Lc reported 1.26% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 13.91 million shares. John G Ullman & Associate has 3.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 311,003 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability (Wy) owns 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 131 shares. Arcadia Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,000 shares. 120,706 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 356,463 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Guardian LP holds 9,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btim owns 159,846 shares. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,814 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 5,160 shares. Moreover, Blue Finance Cap has 0.41% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46,942 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $70.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 18,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,537 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 568,017 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 329,373 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 4,407 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 232,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). New York-based Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 225 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 13,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Fil Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 800,000 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 12,787 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 139,016 are owned by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Old Republic holds 0.25% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 182,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 63,080 shares.