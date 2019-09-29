Proshare Advisors Has Lifted Its National Healthcare (NHC) Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Has Raised Stake

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NHC) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 23,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.63% . The institutional investor held 142,725 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.58M, up from 118,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 13,238 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 03/05/2018 – NHC REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN QTRLY COMMON DIV; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 16/04/2018 – The Health Industry Summit (tHlS) to Play a Greater Role as China Set to Boost Health Industry for a Higher Level of National Health Care; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP NHC.A INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4.2 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer

