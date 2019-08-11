Proshare Advisors Has Decreased Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; ALCANNA COMMON SHARES (LQSIF) SI Increased By 50.56%

ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had an increase of 50.56% in short interest. LQSIF’s SI was 162,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.56% from 108,000 shares previously. With 17,100 avg volume, 10 days are for ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s short sellers to cover LQSIF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 78,590 shares traded or 281.49% up from the average. Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 2,301 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 51,648 shares with $18.01 million value, down from 53,949 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $20.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 522,708 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $179.46 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 253 retail liquor stores consisting of 179 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 34 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska; 15 stores under Liquor Barn Â‘The Ultimate Party SourceÂ’ and Liquor Barn Express brand names in Kentucky; 2 stores under Joe CanalÂ’s Discount Liquor Outlet brand name in New Jersey; and 1 store under the brand name of LQR MKT in Connecticut. It currently has negative earnings. Liquor Stores N.A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 7,080 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.1% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust accumulated 430 shares. Provident Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Scholtz Limited Liability Company holds 15,913 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company reported 7,240 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp owns 17,697 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 1,929 shares. 291,577 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fincl Bank Of The West accumulated 6,846 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 9,642 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hendershot Investments stated it has 12,363 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 12,345 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, February 19. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 8. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $345 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 114,439 shares to 560,063 valued at $11.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 73,448 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) was raised too.