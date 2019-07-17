Proshare Advisors Has Decreased Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $1.39 Million; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Rose, Holder Hmi Capital Has Decreased Holding

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 505,180 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 13/04/2018 – Saint Louis Science Center Opens Special Exhibition, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,535 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 510,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $227.65. About 302,457 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse upgrades Apollo Global, cuts KKR and Carlyle – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “West Digital Media Introduces End-to-End Communications Workflow Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Closes Acquisition of INXPO NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation to Acquire INXPO NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo affiliates to buy stake in Cox Media Group TV stations – CNBC” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 32,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,689 are held by United Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Advisory Services Networks holds 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 8,128 shares. Moreover, Nordea Ab has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 354 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 251,642 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 450,384 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Company invested in 6,605 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.51 million shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Rothschild Inv Il has 0.27% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 80,177 shares. Oppenheimer And Com invested in 88,997 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc reported 133,629 shares stake. Lonestar Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 200,000 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets, a New York-based fund reported 80,687 shares. Country Tru Bankshares invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,721 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated. 57,260 are owned by Tru Com Of Vermont. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,272 shares. Blair William And Il has 71,666 shares. Amer Century invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Headinvest has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sei Com invested in 0.05% or 75,880 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 17,075 shares. Moreover, Clark Capital Mngmt Grp has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Invesco owns 2.05 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,620 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 9,810 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.07 million for 26.59 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 1,736 shares to 126,666 shares, valued at $23.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.