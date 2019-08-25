Proshare Advisors Has Cut Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Fabrinet (FN) Stake

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 17,294 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 780,670 shares with $82.81M value, down from 797,964 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $112.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Fabrinet (FN) stake by 41.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 443,785 shares as Fabrinet (FN)’s stock declined 10.26%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 634,774 shares with $33.24M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Fabrinet now has $1.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 629,028 shares traded or 56.52% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stake by 9,761 shares to 162,476 valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 4,801 shares and now owns 18,207 shares. Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -5.89% below currents $120.29 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 260 were reported by Washington Trust National Bank. 3.39 million were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co. Willis Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 91,065 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 601,741 shares. Rdl Fincl Incorporated reported 1.55% stake. Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware owns 5,141 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il accumulated 213,138 shares. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 51 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated accumulated 7,048 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 65.34M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 4.51M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 21,900 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 4,356 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 1,255 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Origin Asset Management Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 741,786 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 18,937 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 11,386 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 56,845 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 3,971 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,834 shares in its portfolio. Covington Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 79,750 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 3.12M shares. Voya Invest Lc has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moreover, Macroview Investment Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 59 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 34,500 shares.

