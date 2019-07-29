Proshare Advisors Has Cut Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) by $5.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Blue Edge Capital Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Stock Value Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 689 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73B, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.21M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 63,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 953,578 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.91 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 691,685 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 4,348 shares to 59,256 shares, valued at $7.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel Inc has 302 shares. 159 are owned by Lafayette Invests Inc. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept holds 402 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset reported 3,815 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,066 were reported by Bender Robert And Assocs. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested in 1.62 million shares or 1.21% of the stock. Spc Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 11.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,785 were accumulated by Jag Mngmt Limited Com. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 833 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Park Corp Oh reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cortland Associate Mo owns 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,242 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,753 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 11,344 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 57,488 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 0.08% or 8,807 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co invested in 0.16% or 22,365 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,419 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 62 shares. 852,532 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 35,922 shares. Everence Management holds 6,807 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 53,433 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Girard Prns invested in 7,460 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 6,625 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24,729 shares to 855,207 shares, valued at $136.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 20.99% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CINF’s profit will be $104.47 million for 41.51 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.05% negative EPS growth.