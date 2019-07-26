Proshare Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Best Buy (BBY) by $1.56 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gray Television (GTN) Shares Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Its Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 390,027 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 21,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 60,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 1.43 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 187,545 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 6,982 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 134,063 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 6,387 shares. D E Shaw Com has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 790,557 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 75,430 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.44 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 150,140 were reported by Adirondack Rech & Management. Raymond James Associates owns 39,274 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Gp Lc has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). American accumulated 0% or 50,958 shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.30M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.33M are held by Swedbank. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 38,500 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.29% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0.58% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.09% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Hbk LP reported 336,102 shares. Vanguard holds 0.07% or 26.61 million shares. 444,031 are owned by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Element Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.71% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 328,633 shares. 6,892 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.29% or 87,100 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 248,211 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co holds 2,905 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 10,236 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.31% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 39,261 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 24,587 shares to 130,423 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).