Proshare Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Polaris Inds (PII); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 11,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,053 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, down from 161,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 21,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,789 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 105,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 677,185 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,311 shares to 49,451 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Incom by 344,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 50,153 shares to 95,065 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 19,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,462 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

