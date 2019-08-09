Proshare Advisors Has Boosted Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake by $1.31 Million; Shares Declined; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Raised Foot Locker (FL) Holding by $1.21 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 59358.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 20,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 903,962 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 152,928 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 104,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 2.38 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. On Friday, May 10 the insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Com owns 53,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 633,307 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.40 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 73,742 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,505 shares. Victory Mgmt has 177,445 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 92,327 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com stated it has 290,167 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 88,404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Service Llc invested in 0.23% or 14,910 shares. Capital Fund Management stated it has 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 8,771 shares to 17,253 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 40,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,862 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 63,048 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.74% or 130,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 217,993 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 17,949 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,165 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 10,170 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.06% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 370,931 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.07% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Lsv Asset has invested 0.41% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Usa Fin Portformulas reported 0.77% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Tyvor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 371,453 shares.