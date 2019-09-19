Proshare Advisors Decreased Stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) by $497,133; Diana Shipping F (DSX) Position Lifted by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.325. About 110,889 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 4,249 shares as the company's stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 59,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, down from 63,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 91,519 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Lost Money in CannTrust Holdings, Inc.? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Increase of Purchase Price and Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire" published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Amendment of Offer to Purchase Relating to Its Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire" on September 12, 2019.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17,595 shares to 99,493 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 20,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,045 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.62 million for 21.07 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.