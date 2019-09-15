Proshare Advisors Cut Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $301,000; Market Value Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 188,048 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 196,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 4.08 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%

