Proshare Advisors Cut Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake by $459,448 as Market Value Rose; Boston Advisors Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (LAMR)

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (LAMR) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 17,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 65,421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, up from 47,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 157,924 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 9,988 shares as the company's stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 87,108 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 97,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 2,872 shares to 231,867 shares, valued at $36.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,287 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc owns 4,402 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 2.05 million shares. 560 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 34,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 67,866 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 23,753 shares stake. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru Communications holds 0.06% or 7,045 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Twin Tree LP owns 425 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 5,524 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability has 9,440 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.08% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 28,900 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 43,418 shares to 259,417 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 407,674 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 164,153 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.66% or 947,234 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation owns 581 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership reported 4.73% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Fosun Intll Limited invested in 498,733 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 367,876 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 200,000 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 33,156 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.16% or 30,440 shares. Redmile Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 8.75 million shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.04% or 5.42M shares. Fil Limited reported 0.2% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

