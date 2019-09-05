Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Price Rose While Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $591,990; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 10,930 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 426,845 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PROS acquires Travelaer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PROS Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Price Optimization – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD Settles For $12.1M In False Advertising Lawsuit – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% or 48,353 shares. 134,000 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Stephens Ar reported 2,151 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,033 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 41,550 shares in its portfolio. 413 were reported by Ftb Advisors. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 48,478 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 9,528 shares stake. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 224,601 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 592,850 are held by Waddell And Reed Inc. Stephens Mngmt Group Inc Ltd holds 0.79% or 920,912 shares. Moreover, Caxton LP has 0.07% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 12,028 shares. Df Dent And holds 2.38% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2.84 million shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWB, PYPL, ACN, TXN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 43,543 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Investment House Limited Liability Co has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clark Cap Management Gp Inc has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tctc Limited Co accumulated 74,280 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 4,230 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.29% or 55,090 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 60,473 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 6,522 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited holds 2.66% or 1.61 million shares. Ally reported 26,000 shares. Appleton Prns Ma accumulated 18,657 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Shelton Management owns 12,452 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.48% or 20,665 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 3.25% or 572,300 shares in its portfolio.