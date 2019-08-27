Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyBanc; The Price Target is $80.0000; Cambrex (CBM) Has 0.77 Sentiment

KeyBanc currently has a $80.0000 price target on the $2.85B market cap company or 13.09% upside potential. In analysts note sent to investors and clients on 27 August, Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) stock had its Overweight Rating reaffirmed by equity analysts at KeyBanc.

Cambrex Corp (CBM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 82 funds increased and opened new positions, while 106 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cambrex Corp. The funds in our database now own: 32.32 million shares, down from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cambrex Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 64 Increased: 61 New Position: 21.

The stock increased 4.18% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 631,298 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 36.96 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.

