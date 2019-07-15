Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake Boosted by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; Capital International Investors Lifted Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) as Market Value Declined

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944.52 million, up from 11.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 851,730 shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 259,268 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 1, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Proving It’s Not A Lost Cause – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For June 28, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,493 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 659,179 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% or 12,164 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 72,766 shares. Blair William And Com Il reported 43,150 shares. 571,240 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 156,223 shares. Sei Invests Communication owns 14,638 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 194,315 shares. 7,913 were reported by Hightower Advisors Limited Com. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,403 shares. 5,239 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 57,888 shares. 7,033 were reported by Wms Partners Ltd Liability.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (The) by 189,246 shares to 925,400 shares, valued at $30.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 224,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seattle Genetics, Astellas drug rapidly shrinks tumors in bladder cancer study – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Henry Schein, and Seattle Genetics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Natasha A. Hernday Elected to PDL BioPharma’s Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Biotech Stocks and ETFs: A Sector in Trouble or a Huge Bargain – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 24, 2019.