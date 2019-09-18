Pros Holdings (PRO) Shares Rose While Df Dent & Co Has Cut Stake; P G & E (PCG) Stake Maintained by New Generation Advisors Llc

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 9.01M shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 347,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.71M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.29. About 311,941 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 18, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slack: Overfull Valuation Taking Its Toll – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 4,579 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $81.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 11,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0.01% or 203,476 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 49,618 shares. 22,204 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Hanseatic Mgmt Service Inc holds 39 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 11,030 shares. Stephens Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.11% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Northern Tru reported 550,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Eam Llc accumulated 0.34% or 21,920 shares. 2.04 million were reported by Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 20,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 57,265 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Credit Suisse Ag owns 30,338 shares.