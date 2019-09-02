Pros Holdings (PRO) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $591,990 as Share Value Rose; Bronson Point Management Cut Its Timkensteel (TMST) Stake by $870,000 as Stock Price Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 388,979 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 188,513 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company Inc has 179,022 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 26,397 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd invested in 0% or 12,642 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,403 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bb&T Corp reported 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Daruma Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 649,585 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 110,363 were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 592,850 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Whetstone Ltd invested in 648,252 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 39,301 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

