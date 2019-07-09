Pros Holdings (PRO) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; Halsey Associates Has Boosted Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 206,845 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 540,239 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 27,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Gp Incorporated holds 20,191 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 57,888 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 80,047 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 4,800 shares. Waddell Reed Financial owns 592,850 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 4,010 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Company Ca owns 3.32M shares. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 696 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. 12,269 are owned by Aqr Capital Ltd Llc. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.20M shares. 571,240 were accumulated by Northern Tru.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland reported 0.02% stake. 6,116 are held by Prio Wealth Lp. Moreover, Hartford Inv Co has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 3.14 million shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability owns 379,500 shares or 7.8% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 5,695 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc owns 299,326 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.21% or 4.30M shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.01% or 2,146 shares. Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership owns 1.61 million shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Loews has 0.08% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 130,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 227,625 shares.

