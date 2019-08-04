Pros Holdings (PRO) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Its Position by $7.50 Million; Capital Returns Management Decreased Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake by $3.24 Million; Market Value Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 492,962 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 507,792 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PROS Global Survey Finds B2B Buyers Prioritize Personalization and Real-Time Pricing – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Under Armour? – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 2,791 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Advsr Lc has 2.79% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2.37 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 328,005 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Raymond James accumulated 10,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 57,888 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 35,150 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 22,874 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 8,660 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% stake. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Lc accumulated 224,601 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 47,536 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,675 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc holds 12,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AXIS Capital Announces Publication of the Company’s 2018 Loss Development Triangles – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.