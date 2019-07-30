Pros Holdings (PRO) Position Lifted by Brown Capital Management Llc; J Goldman & Company LP Upped Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $3.21 Million; Shares Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.17M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.94. About 226,712 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO)

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 88.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 15,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,139 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 17,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $238.91. About 183,926 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 94,446 shares to 35,554 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,000 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital reported 427,668 shares. Daruma Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.12% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 8,200 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 659,179 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,020 shares. 1.72M are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,901 shares. Df Dent Inc has 2.38% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 41,550 shares. 354 are owned by Carroll Finance. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,800 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,432 shares to 3,809 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 72,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.47M shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

