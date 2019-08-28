Pros Holdings (PRO) Market Value Rose While Daruma Capital Management Cut by $15.65 Million Its Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as Share Value Declined

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 372,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 649,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 23,540 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 4.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.06M, down from 7.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.48 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Huge Challenges Facing the Next Bed Bath & Beyond CEO – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath and Beyond Earnings: BBBY Stock Surges as Adj. EPS Top Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond: Well, That Escalated Quickly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 379,630 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $57.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 51,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 7,755 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Maverick invested in 0.11% or 479,170 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 24,318 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 600 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company invested 1.17% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 244,621 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 1.53M shares. 24,219 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Moon Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 5.78% or 694,489 shares. Guggenheim Limited reported 64,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.16M for 6.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 361,530 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 281,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 5,239 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Blackrock holds 2.20M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 48,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9,493 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset reported 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 22,874 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn invested in 0.22% or 300,890 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Company has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).