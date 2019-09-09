Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $50.23 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 262,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7.69 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47B, down from 7.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 882,814 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 702,062 shares traded or 43.84% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma has invested 0.45% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com owns 57,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 9,493 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 101,857 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 175,099 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 7,913 shares. 158,830 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Stephens Ar accumulated 0% or 2,151 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 110,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks reported 277,825 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Renaissance Techs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 448,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).