Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $591,990 as Shares Rose; Addison Capital Company Has Upped C V S Health (CVS) Position by $499,737 as Stock Value Declined

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 152,902 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 3.55M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 20,884 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd has 641,305 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc has 1.47M shares. 758 are held by Somerset. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 18,487 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 31,139 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Company owns 41,320 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.22M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. C World Grp A S invested in 535,582 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Edmp has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc owns 3,954 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 19,164 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Service Automobile Association holds 81,048 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 70,869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 5,239 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 35,150 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 110,363 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Lc owns 224,601 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Eam Limited Liability invested in 0.38% or 37,149 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2,550 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 47,536 shares stake.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).