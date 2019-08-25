Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake by $591,990 as Stock Value Rose; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Fidelity Southern New (LION) Stake by $907,119; Market Value Were Volatile

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 33,597 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 881,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 848,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 439.19% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 894,447 shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Amer Intl Gru reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 80,047 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested in 2,791 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 101,857 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 19,486 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Voya Investment Management Ltd Company stated it has 12,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 43,421 shares. 696 are held by Captrust Advsr. 5.59 million are owned by Brown Mgmt Lc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 328,005 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 156,223 were reported by Next Century Growth Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,467 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Castine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 595,870 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 24,387 shares. Mendon holds 881,616 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 4,564 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 16,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 17,795 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd holds 41,963 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,986 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 115,800 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.