Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Stake by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 3,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90M, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 380,926 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested 3.23% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.17% or 101,112 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 101,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Services Inc has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Invesco Limited stated it has 79,304 shares. Pnc Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 203,476 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 179,962 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 86,734 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 413 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has invested 0.08% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,920 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 201,801 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares to 654,301 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 28,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 21,210 shares to 25,625 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horseman Management Ltd has 3.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,290 shares. Maverick Ltd owns 13,394 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Co holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 57,785 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Co accumulated 148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mai Capital reported 0.77% stake. Amp Cap Investors holds 182,830 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 4.15% or 41,300 shares. 86,081 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Ltd Company. Wright Investors Service holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,364 shares. Amer Assets Invest Management Lc holds 0.15% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company owns 3,563 shares. Foundry Prns Lc holds 0.03% or 456 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 197,340 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company owns 87,455 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The California-based Diligent Invsts Llc has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.