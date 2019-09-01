PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 55 12.89 N/A -1.70 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.81 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see PROS Holdings Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PROS Holdings Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Volatility and Risk

PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Verb Technology Company Inc. on the other hand, has -0.51 beta which makes it 151.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

PROS Holdings Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $69, and a -2.84% downside potential. Meanwhile, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 204.35%. Based on the data given earlier, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance while Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PROS Holdings Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.