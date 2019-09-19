PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 57 11.30 N/A -1.70 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.80 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. PROS Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

PROS Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $69, while its potential upside is 10.77%. Competitively the average price target of Uber Technologies Inc. is $54.17, which is potential 57.38% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Uber Technologies Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.