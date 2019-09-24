PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 58 10.97 N/A -1.70 0.00 Telaria Inc. 8 5.62 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Telaria Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. PROS Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 14.09% at a $69 consensus price target. On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential upside is 13.21% and its consensus price target is $9. Based on the data shown earlier, PROS Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares. PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, Telaria Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Telaria Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.