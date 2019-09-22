PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Since PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 58 11.12 N/A -1.70 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.67 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. SPS Commerce Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $69, and a 12.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc.’s average price target is $78.33, while its potential upside is 61.44%. The data provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.14% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.