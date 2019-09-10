PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 56 11.43 N/A -1.70 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 6.94 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PROS Holdings Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PROS Holdings Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

PROS Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PROS Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.56% and an $69 average price target. Competitively Smith Micro Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential downside of -19.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PROS Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.14% and 9.6% respectively. About 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.