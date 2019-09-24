PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 58 10.97 N/A -1.70 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 40 7.30 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PROS Holdings Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PROS Holdings Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. PROS Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69 is PROS Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.09%. On the other hand, ShotSpotter Inc.’s potential upside is 143.31% and its consensus price target is $60. The data provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.14% and 65.4%. PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.