PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

This is a contrast between PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 65 -1.43 35.57M -1.70 0.00 Materialise NV 19 3.76 24.54M 0.06 312.74

Demonstrates PROS Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PROS Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 54,790,511.40% -103.3% -13.8% Materialise NV 131,370,449.68% 2.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta means PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Materialise NV’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. Its rival Materialise NV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

PROS Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Materialise NV 0 0 0 0.00

$69 is PROS Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and Materialise NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.14% and 22.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance while Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 11 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.