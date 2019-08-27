PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

We are contrasting PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 55 12.86 N/A -1.70 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 68.45 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.14% and 0%. About 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PROS Holdings Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.