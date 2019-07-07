PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Both PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 45 12.11 N/A -1.70 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 highlights PROS Holdings Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PROS Holdings Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PROS Holdings Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 34.7% respectively. PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.