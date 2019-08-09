PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Reaches $73.98 High on Aug, 9; Kar Auction Services Has 1.35 Sentiment

Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 178 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 132 sold and trimmed positions in Kar Auction Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 127.65 million shares, up from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kar Auction Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 11 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 87 Increased: 112 New Position: 66.

The stock of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) reached all time high today, Aug, 9 and still has $80.64 target or 9.00% above today’s $73.98 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.98 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $80.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $267.84 million more. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 28,265 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PROS to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In TransEnterix? – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covia Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 1.46M shares. Stephens Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 920,912 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Com accumulated 156,223 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Invesco has 22,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Voya Management stated it has 12,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 48,353 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 35,150 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 7,913 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 401,599 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 175,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 120,211 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 22.79% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. for 474,651 shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 2.00 million shares or 7.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gates Capital Management Inc. has 6.82% invested in the company for 2.98 million shares. The California-based Crescent Park Management L.P. has invested 6.12% in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc., a Michigan-based fund reported 572,088 shares.

It closed at $25.12 lastly. It is down 20.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KAR Auction Services Profit Falls 27% on Lower Auction Margins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.