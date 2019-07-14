PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Reaches $68.64 52-Week High; Meta Financial Group (CASH) Shorts Lowered By 1.25%

The stock of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) hit a new 52-week high and has $73.44 target or 7.00% above today’s $68.64 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.60 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $73.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $182.00M more. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 845,663 shares traded or 51.45% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) had a decrease of 1.25% in short interest. CASH’s SI was 1.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.25% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 307,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH)’s short sellers to cover CASH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 112,301 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 5.59 million shares. 2.84M are owned by Df Dent. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 47,536 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors accumulated 648,252 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bb&T holds 0.01% or 9,528 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Llc has 6,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 935,783 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.46M are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. 22,559 are owned by Invesco Limited. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.6% or 1.95 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.08% or 80,047 shares. Trexquant Investment L P has invested 0.04% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 18,501 shares.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Meta Financial Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration owns 12,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 47,145 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 10,462 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.83 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated, a Delaware-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Patriot Prtn Gru Lp has invested 11.95% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 71,993 shares. Indexiq Lc, a New York-based fund reported 79,952 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 115,621 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Lc invested in 0% or 5,800 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 293 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 9.45% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 1.54M shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 121,480 shares.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.