PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 50 13.13 N/A -1.70 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.29 N/A 0.43 11.38

Table 1 demonstrates PROS Holdings Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PROS Holdings Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 0%. About 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.