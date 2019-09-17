PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PROS Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.30% -13.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing PROS Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. N/A 57 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

$69 is the consensus target price of PROS Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 13.11%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, PROS Holdings Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PROS Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than PROS Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

PROS Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. In other hand, PROS Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PROS Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors PROS Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.