PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Contrasting side by side

Both PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 47 12.44 N/A -1.70 0.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.62 N/A 1.78 4.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PROS Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PROS Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Risk and Volatility

PROS Holdings Inc.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Immersion Corporation’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Immersion Corporation which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 62.71% stronger performance while Immersion Corporation has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.