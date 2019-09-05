PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 56 12.29 N/A -1.70 0.00 Cision Ltd. 11 1.43 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PROS Holdings Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PROS Holdings Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.11 beta means PROS Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and Cision Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

PROS Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $69, while its potential upside is 1.88%. Cision Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 95.80% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Cision Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.