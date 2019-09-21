PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 58 11.12 N/A -1.70 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 8.08 N/A 1.50 49.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PROS Holdings Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PROS Holdings Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Volatility & Risk

PROS Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. PROS Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PROS Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $69, and a 12.54% upside potential. Cadence Design Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.5 average target price and a 3.77% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PROS Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.