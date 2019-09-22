PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 58 11.12 N/A -1.70 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PROS Holdings Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PROS Holdings Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Aurora Mobile Limited which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.54% for PROS Holdings Inc. with average target price of $69.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance while Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.