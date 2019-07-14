PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Calix (CALX) Sellers Increased By 22.19% Their Shorts

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) had an increase of 22.19% in short interest. CALX’s SI was 670,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.19% from 548,400 shares previously. With 832,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s short sellers to cover CALX’s short positions. The SI to Calix Inc’s float is 1.86%. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 252,187 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $-0.23 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 32.35% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, PROS Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 845,663 shares traded or 51.45% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Calix, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 16,184 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 9,309 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Voya Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Lapides Asset Ltd Llc holds 4.95% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 17,100 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt owns 110,325 shares. Susquehanna International Llp has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 8 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 411,028 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 538,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 276,900 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 74,597 shares.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company has market cap of $380.08 million. The firm develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 80,047 shares. Caxton Assoc L P reported 12,028 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 175,099 shares in its portfolio. has 20,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9,493 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 120,211 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 4,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma invested in 0.45% or 196,987 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 5,100 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.88% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 305,700 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 22,559 shares.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.