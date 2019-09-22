PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 56.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 4,625 shares with $517,000 value, down from 10,625 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $380.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $-0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, PROS Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 380,926 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.15% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 3.25 million shares. Caxton Assocs L P holds 0.04% or 5,292 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,151 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 174,710 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.17% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 248,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.01% or 2.50M shares. Verition Fund Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,841 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 11,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 123,603 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has 0.24% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 27,846 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 20, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Future of Lowe’s is Looking Brighter. Here’s Why. – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Celebrates 72-Hour PRO DAY Sale with Hot Deals – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PROS acquires Travelaer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 15,955 shares to 16,900 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gores Metropoulos Inc stake by 376,366 shares and now owns 813,699 shares. Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,333 were reported by Ami Inv Mgmt. New England Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 1% or 36,919 shares. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.94% or 73,241 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis reported 64,434 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 15,343 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp owns 69,238 shares. Eagle Global Limited Liability Company holds 167,103 shares. Towercrest Cap reported 24,351 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 24,038 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Beaumont Finance Prtn Lc holds 0.2% or 17,420 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Finance Advantage Inc has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bowling Port holds 0.64% or 34,770 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt reported 0.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Conning Inc has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).