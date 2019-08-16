Pros Holding (PRO) Stock Value Rose While Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.45 Million; Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Position by $350,980; Share Price Declined

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 158,364 shares traded or 150.35% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holding (PRO) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 34,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 196,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 231,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pros Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 257,238 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver by 17,818 shares to 307,245 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 51,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 120,211 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 194,315 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 10,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 134,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP owns 19,486 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd stated it has 1.95M shares. Carroll Finance Incorporated owns 354 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 179,022 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,642 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Quantbot LP holds 5,100 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,160 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 101,857 shares. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Aqr Mngmt holds 12,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

