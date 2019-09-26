Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Market Value Declined While Kerrisdale Advisers Upped Stake by $3.62 Million; Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined While Wendell David Associates Trimmed Its Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 631.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 401,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 465,580 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 63,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.92M market cap company. It closed at $6.14 lastly. It is down 32.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,296 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 15,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.04. About 3.52M shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69,185 shares to 402,660 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 563,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 0.07% or 12,727 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 80,070 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 24,581 are owned by Palouse Cap Management Incorporated. Hightower Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 144,070 shares. Korea Corp invested in 0.15% or 216,400 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 6,616 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Colonial Advsrs reported 0.15% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 226,578 shares. First Personal Ser invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 54,182 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Nomura Asset has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,185 shares. Cypress Capital Grp owns 1,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

